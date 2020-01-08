Rang Dong Company forced to remove out from inner city

The Rang Dong factory and warehouse facility was engulfed in flames last August which led to between 15.1 and 27.2 kilograms of mercury leaking into the surrounding residential neighborhood.

Regarding dealing with consequences of the blaze, Chairman of People’s Committee in Thanh Xuan District Nguyen Xuan Luu yesterday said that residents in the neighborhood petitioned to remove the factory and warehouse facility and several other enterprises.



Moreover, locals wanted the factory to stop manufacturing.

Removal of the Rang Dong factory and warehouse facility adheres to the prime Minister’s Decision and the environmental regulations.

Noticeably, the factory has stopped manufacturing items with mercury in Thanh Xuan District.

The blaze at the factory seriously destroyed parts of nine adjacent houses last August. The Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC has reached an agreement to pay out more than VND2.4 billion (US$102,100) to nine families whose homes were damaged during the fire at the company’s warehouse.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong