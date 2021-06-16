Raw materials, Covid-19 able to affect Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway project

Accordingly, the Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway Project has been implemented 31 out of 36 building packages so far. The rest five packages including toll station, intelligent transport system (ITS), lighting system, overpass and additional frontage roads will be carried out following the plan.



The total accumulated volume reached over 70 percent of the bidding packages value, an increase of 60 percent compared to March 2019. It is expected that the technical opening ceremony of Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway project will take place in November as the set target.



However, the current problem is rare materials significantly affected the project process. For this reason, the project enterprises and the contractors have proactively reported to the Tien Giang Province authorities to prioritize materials supply for Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway Project.



Besides that, the current greatest difficulty is the complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation as many workers and staff involving in the project infected coronavirus and the two packages of XL-11A and XL-13 are being blocked down.



According to the Trung Luong – My Thuan BOT Company, the urgent solution at the current time is to mobilize another team from other projects without Covid-19 infectious cases to continue the works avoiding the interrupted project.





Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway project



The Trung Luong – My Thuan BOT Company also proposed the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province to suggest the Ministry of Health to consider the Covid-19 vaccination for around 1500 staffs and workers. The enterprise will cover the cost of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway project started works in November 2019. The project has a total length of 51.1 kilometers running from Than Cuu Nghia intersection connecting with Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong expressway to the National Road 30 at the intersection of Ao Thai Trung in Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province. The project total investment after the adjustment was around VND12,668 billion (US$553 million)







By Huynh Loi – Translated by Huyen Huong