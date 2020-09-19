Red Cross increases emergency stockpiles in response to Typhoon Noul

The stock includes 600 home repair tool kits, 480 water filters, 1,600 packs of family goods, and 30,000 water disinfectant tablets.



It has also earmarked VND1.5 billion (US$65,000) from its disaster relief emergency fund to support those affected.

The VNRC Central Committee had deployed volunteers before the typhoon hit to help evacuate people in high-risk areas to safer locations and reviewed its fund and emergency preparedness stockpiles. Local chapters have maintained a day-and-night watch on the situation to provide updates on damage and emergency needs.

It held an online meeting one day prior with central and provincial disaster response teams from seven central cities and provinces: Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua-Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam, to share information on the typhoon, review resources, and assign tasks.

Typhoon Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in Thua Thien-Hue province on the morning of September 18, causing heavy downpours, strong winds, and lightning.

Winds at speeds of 90-100 km/h swept through the local area in a 30-minute period starting at 8.30 am, bringing down dozens of old trees and electricity poles and blowing gates off several buildings and roofs off many houses.

The province’s mountainous Nam Dong district recorded the highest volume of rainfall, at 204 mm.

The typhoon also triggered a whirlwind Ha Tinh province at around 5 am, which blew the roofs of more than 60 houses.

Together with heavy rains, the whirlwind also affected a large area of crops.