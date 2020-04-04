Red Cross Society calls for blood donation, effective fight against COVID-19

Thu, who is also Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, asked cadres and members of the organisation, and volunteers to act as the core force in the fight against the disease.

She said the VRCS was tasked with coordinating with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and political and social organiations to take part in the communication work to raise public awareness of the importance of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thu expressed her hope that all cadres, members, volunteers of the VRCS to strictly abide by disease prevention instructions, and actively participate in campaigning for voluntary blood donation.

Vietnamplus