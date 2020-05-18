  1. National

“Regiment 207” Bridge inaugurated after four- month construction

An inauguration ceremony of “Regiment 207” Bridge, where soldiers of the 207th Regiment under the eighth Military Region of Vietnam People's Army sacrificed themselves for the Fatherland's independence, was organized at Da Bien Hamlet, Thanh Phuoc Commune, Thanh Hoa District, Long An Province on May 17. 

Attending in the ceremony were former President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang, Secretary of Long An Provincial Party Committee Pham Van Ranh and veterans of the regiment. 

The reinforced-concrete bridge with total length of 66.77 meters and its width of 4 meters was completed after four- month construction.

The new bridge was built at a total cost of VND5.5 billion (nearly US$237,000) from contribution of sponsors. 



By Minh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong

