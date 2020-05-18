“Regiment 207” Bridge inaugurated after four- month construction

Attending in the ceremony were former President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang, Secretary of Long An Provincial Party Committee Pham Van Ranh and veterans of the regiment.The reinforced-concrete bridge with total length of 66.77 meters and its width of 4 meters was completed after four- month construction.The new bridge was built at a total cost of VND5.5 billion (nearly US$237,000) from contribution of sponsors.

By Minh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong