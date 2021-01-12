Remains of 23 martyrs reburied in Hoa Binh

The authorities of the northern province of Hoa Binh on January 11 held a ceremony to rebury remains of 23 martyrs who laid down their lives during the anti-French resistance war in a martyrs’ cemetery in Luong Son district’s Trung Son commune.

According to the provincial steering committee on searching, repatriation and identification of remains of fallen soldiers, the remains were found in Thach Quyen village, Cao Duong commune, Luong Son district between December 23, 2020 and January 6, 2021.



They were defined as remains of soldiers of Regiment 43 of Interzone 3 who died in the Doi Moi Post battle in 1947 – 1950.



The search and gathering of martyrs' remains is a meaningful activity to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation, and to meet the aspirations of the people.