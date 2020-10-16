  1. National

Rescuers find all 13 bodies in deadly landslide

At 7:30 p.m on October 15, the search and rescue force found the last body in the deadly landslide that buried 13 soldiers of a rescue team at 00:00am on the morning of October 13 at ranger station 67 in Phong Xuan Commune, Phong Dien District, Thua Thien – Hue Province.

Search and rescue workers are searching for victims of the landslide at ranger station 67

One of the victims is Major General Nguyen Van Man, deputy commander of the Military Region 4 of the Vietnam People's Army.
Earlier on October 12, the 21-member rescue team, led by Nguyen Thanh Binh, vice chairman of Phong Dien District People’s Committee and Major General Nguyen Van Man came to the hydropower plant area to look for 17 workers at Rao Trang 3, who went missing after a landslide.
Unfortunately, the rescue team was also hit by a landslide on the way of seeking for the workers. Only eight people escaped, while the other 13 went missing.
Major General Ha Tho Binh, Deputy Commander and Chief of the staff of the Military Region 4 conducted the carrying of all bodies of the rescue officials to the Military Region 4’s Hospital 268 in Hue City for a memorial and burial ceremony.
Rescuers found all 13 bodies in deadly landslide ảnh 1 An ambulance carrying victims runs from the incident to Hue City.
Rescuers found all 13 bodies in deadly landslide ảnh 2 Hundreds of military officials join in the search for missing soldiers. 
Rescuers found all 13 bodies in deadly landslide ảnh 3 Helicopters, military vehicles, search dogs and hundreds of soldiers have been searching for  survivors after landslides in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue that trapped 17 construction workers at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant  and 13 troops sent to rescue them.
Rescuers found all 13 bodies in deadly landslide ảnh 4
Rescuers found all 13 bodies in deadly landslide ảnh 5 Major General Nguyen Van Man, deputy commander of the Military Region 4 of Vietnam People's Army (2nd, R)  leads a team to  look for  17  missing workers at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant .

