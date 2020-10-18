>>Video of the resuce and search for more than 20 trapped soldiers

According to Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province Ha Sy Dong, a serious landslide suddenly occurred in Huong Phung Commune, Huong Hoa District, Quang Tri Province yesterday.



Senior Lieutenant General and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Phan Van Giang confirmed that more than 20 officers and soldiers of the division were buried in the landslide incident.



Amid inclement weather, rescuers overnight raced to find and rescue the trapped people from flooding areas of Dong Giang, Dong Thanh wards, Dong Ha city and low-lying places.



Landslide caused traffic separation and congestion in the mountainous districts of Huong Hoa and Dakron. Additionally, a huge risk of mountainous landslides is warned in the localities.

Some photos about searching and rescue operations of security forces and rescue workers:







By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong