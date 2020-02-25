Accordingly, responsibility of each unit related to appraisement, approval and implementation of social and technical infrastructure for the Loc An- Binh Son resettlement area of Long Thanh International Airport Project had to carry out in April.



At the same time, the relevant units need to research, propose solutions for speeding up implementation of the remaining component parts and to ensure the construction progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project.



The Provincial People's Committee also requested the Natural Resources and Environment to preside and coordinate with the Provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, Long Thanh District People's Committee and related units based on the guidance of the Provincial People's Committee to draft a report of progress, tasks in the near future, difficulties, solutions to speed up the implementation of land acquisition, compensation and resettlement support project of Long Thanh International Airport Project to submit the Provincial People's Committee submission in February.