Residents in Central region recover in aftermath of storm

People have been struggling to clear up the aftermath.



Resident Huynh Thi Tuyet in Tay An Vinh village in Ly Son Island of the Central Province of Quang Ngai complained while clearing her 1,200 square meter onion farm. Her neighbor, Nguyen Van Co, sadly said he is now penniless as his 3,000 square meter farm was destroyed.

Though the winter-spring crop has not been raise, the agriculture sector in Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh have planned to delay the crop till December for worrying next storms.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Binh Dinh Province said that three storms which hit Vietnam lately have caused loss worth around VND1,043 billion (US$44.3 million) mostly in the field of agriculture and livestock. First of all, Binh Dinh Province petitioned the government to give urgent aid of VND 543 billion for restoring production.

The three storms resulted in raging waters which drowned thousands of poultry and cows as well as ruined rice paddies. A 54-year-old farmer Nguyen Thi Hue in the field in Binh Son District of Quang Ngai said farmers in the district tried to clear up waste in the paddies to prepare for the next crop.

Le Van Thu, Director of Dong Phu Cooperative in Quang Dien District of Thua Thien – Hue Province said all members of the cooperative were mobilized to kill mice and cleared up litter on the field for preparation of the winter-spring crop. In the meantime, veggie farmers in Quang Tho village in Quang Dien District are working in their farms.

To assist residents, the People’s Committee in Thua Thien - Hue distributed 1,000 tons of rice seeds and 1.5 tons of vegetable seeds meanwhile the People’s Committee in Quang Tri distributed VND100 billion to aid production restoration.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien leading a mission team to Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri to check the situation giving assistance to residents. He noted that people should re-raise poultry first for the upcoming Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year ).

Deputy Minister Tien revealed the Ministry is implementing solutions to help people including launching an appeal to local and international organizations asking to supply seedlings and seeds, and essential items.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan