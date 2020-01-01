Residents ring in New Year 2020 across the country

In HCMC, after a countdown party, residents enjoyed firework shows at midnight. Previously at about 6 p.m. thousands of people including lots of foreigners flocked to downtown streets namely Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Pham Ngoc Thach, Le Duan, Dong Khoi and Nguyen Hue and Bui Vien walking street. They crowded restaurants and coffee bars to celebrate the New Year. An outdoor stage was set up in Bui Vien walking street luring tourists and young people to enjoy a music program.

In the capital city of Hanoi, many cultural and music programs were organized to welcome the New Year. Of these were “Dance of light-Countdown 2020” at Ly Thai To statue, a special news to welcome the New Year in front of Ho Guom Cultural Information Center, “Countdown Party 2020 - Voyage of time” at Cach Mang Thang Tam Square and “Tiger Remix - Hanoi” at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square.

In the central city of Hue, Hue Relics Preservation Center shot 21 salvoes of fire cannon to celebrate the New Year at midnight.

HCMC residents ring in the New Year A music program celebrating the New Year 2020 in Nguyen Hue walking street Foreign visitors welcome the New Year’s Eve in HCMC

By staff writers – Translated by Ngoc Thanh