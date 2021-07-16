Rest stops in Long An, Tien Giang to be operated as Covid-19 checking points

A rest stop in Long An Province will be used as a Covid-19 checking point.

The police and traffic inspectors are assigned for regulating and ensuring traffic safety through the pandemic checking points, and the rest stops will receive cargo trucks only.





The functional forces will perform SARS-CoV-2 sample testing and grant testing certificates, provide take-away food, drink and other essential items to drivers and arrange parking lots for cargo trucks to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.Particularly, the rest stops in Long An Province are expected to be operated as a checking point of Covid-19 at a section of Km28+200 on the two ways of the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong Expressway.Minh Phat 2 rest stop in National Highway 1A in My Duc Dong Commune, Cai Be District heading to My Thuan Bridge and Phuong Trang rest stop in National Highway 1A, Hoa Khanh Commune, Cai Be District heading to Ho Chi Minh City will be also exploited as the Covid-19 checking points.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong