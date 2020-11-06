Restoring farmers’ livelihoods after severe floods in Central Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien spoke that the Ministry asked for assistance for residents in the central region shortly after severe floods hit the region.

The assistance packages to flood-affected farming families comprised a provision of crop seeds, fruit tree saplings, fertilizer, livestock and animal feed, farming equipment.

Presently, the region needs 5,600 tons of rice seeds, 225 tons of corn saplings, 44.2 tons of different fruit saplings. Concerning vaccine and disinfectants, the Ministry announced the region needs 560,000 doses of vaccine; 140,000 liters and 105 tons of chemicals to disinfect the area.

So far, enterprises and sectors have provided 30,000 doses of vaccine and 60,000 liters and 70 tons of chemicals.

Additionally, the Ministry called for donations of tree saplings, baby animals, fish, and animal feed totaling VND100 billion (US$US$4.3 million).

Worst-hit provinces including Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Thua Thien – Hue, Ha Tinh, Quang Nam and the Military Forces No.4 and 5 will receive assistance first.

Deputy Minister Tien said the Ministry has collected over 1.1 million breed animals and 300,000 tons of animal feed and vaccine .

The Ministry also required local research institutes and relevant agencies to monitor environment for safety of animals.

