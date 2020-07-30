In its yesterday document, the Vietnam Insurance Agencysaid that in addition to paying cash, the agency has paid pensions, allowances and benefit amounts to hundreds of thousands of retirees in 63 cities and provinces.



However, it encouraged people to open bank account and receive the money through ATM to keep safe amid complicated development of coronavirus pandemic and implement the Prime Minister’ direction of social distancing to combat the Covid-19 crisis

For those who are enjoying employment Insurance sickness, pregnancy benefits or unemployment insurance, receiving the money through bank account can limit their companies to appropriate and slowly pay them.

To advocate people to receive pension and allowance through ATM, the insurance agency will support those who open personal bank account for the first time.

The insurance body also proposed to the State Bank of Vietnam to ask commercial banks to have preferential policies to these special people as well as open more ATM kiosks especially in distant and mountainous districts so that pensioners can withdraw money easily.

Statistically, in 2019, the number of pensioners in urban districts receiving their money through ATM increased by 10 percent compared to 2018 reaching 68 percent of the goal with the vision to 2021.

In the next time, the insurance agency will continue boosting cashless payment in the society as well as payment pension through ATM.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan