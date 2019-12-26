‘Ring of fire’ annual solar eclipse visible in Vietnam

The phenomenon – the last solar eclipse of the decade – is set to happen on Thursday along a path that’s 118 kilometers wide, covering Malaysia, Singapore, India and the Philippines.



According to the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association, part of the phenomenon can be watched from Vietnam.

In Hanoi, it will begin at 10.44am, peak at 12.24am and end at 2.01pm. In HCM City, it will begin at 10.36am, peak at 12.31am and end at 2.20pm.

The annular eclipse occurs when a New Moon is furthest from the Earth on its elliptical orbit, creating a “ring of fire” as it partially eclipses the sun.

Observers are encouraged to wear protective solar eclipse glasses at all times to protect their eyes.

VNA