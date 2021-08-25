RoK city sends 5,000 Covid-19 rapid test kits to Vietnam's Da Lat

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung (R) and Jeon Jin Pyo, deputy mayor of Chuncheon city at the event (Photo: VNA)



At the handover ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his gratitude toward the valuable and timely support from the Chucheon authorities and people, adding the kits are the result of the two cities’ cooperation.

He vowed to soon deliver the gift to Da Lat, contributing to helping the city soon put the pandemic under control.

Jeon Jin Pyo said the gift demonstrates the affection of the people of Chuncheon city for the people of Da Lat.

The two cities have just established their twin relations for a short time, but have promoted cooperation in the fields of education and businesses and exchanges between their organisations and agencies.