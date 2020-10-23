RoK provides US$300,000 for Vietnamese flood-hit people

According to the ministry, heavy rains that have lasted since October 6 claimed more than 100 lives in central Vietnam. Floods also forced over 90,000 people to evacuate and submerged about 130,000 houses. Property losses are extremely great.

The ministry said it hopes the donation will contribute to urgently supporting flood-hit people, helping them soon stabilise their lives.

In the coming time, the RoK government will continue its efforts to support countries and people in difficulty who are not only affected by natural disasters but also by other humanitarian crises, the ministry said.

Vietnamplus