Russian cargo ship towed ashore

Previously, on December 7, the SOKOL ship was in distress at 120 nautical miles far from Cam Ranh Bay when the ship was transporting goods through the area.After receiving the information, the Naval Command’s Headquarters directed Submarine Brigade 189 to instruct ship 991 to tow SOKOL cargo ship to Cam Ranh City’s Ba Ngoi Port, Khanh Hoa Province.Accordingly, SOKOL carried a huge amount of agricultural products and six crew members. All members have been in health stabilization.

By Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong