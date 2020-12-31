Russian President extends New Year greetings to Vietnam

In his message, Putin noted the importance of maintaining the positive dynamics of Russian-Vietnamese ties in various areas despite the difficulties arising from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kremlin’s official website.



He expressed confidence that through joint efforts of Russia and Vietnam, it would be possible to ensure the further build-up of the comprehensive strategic partnership, which fully meets the interests of the two countries’ friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.



The same day, the Russian President also sent his New Year greetings to heads of state and government of many other countries worldwide, as well as executives of international organisations.