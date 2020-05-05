Besides functional professional activities, generations of the newspaper has organized social charitable works and called on donors to help natural disaster victims throughout the country over the past 45 years.



The newspaper’s outstanding events include Vo Truong Toan Awards, Prudential-Good Essay, Good Writing Contest, Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, Sentimental attachment for Truong Son Road, Fund for Vietnam’s sea and islands.

Former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Pham Phuong Thao highly appreciated Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's development achievements and hoped the newspaper to strengthen the reflection of reality.

As an organ of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, SGGP has guided public opinion and raised the community's awareness correctly, added Chairman of the Vietnam Central Association of Former Youth Volunteers, Vu Trong Kim.

The newspaper has helped narrow the gap between civilians and leaders and give the two sides opportunities to exchange the public's concerns, said director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan.



Bringing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to people in remote areas in 1991 The “Sentimental attachment for Truong Son Road” program built four memorial monuments commemorating heroic martyrs who fell on the Truong Son battlefield, 1,300 social houses and over 20 local cultural works to improve living conditions of residents alongside the Truong Son road (also known as the Ho Chi Minh trail); and offered thousands of scholarships to students of poor war veteran families. The Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship has provided financial aid for more than 1,700 students from Ho Chi Minh City Medical University and Pham Ngoc Thach Pharmacy University and contributed to the development of young medical professionals during 45 years. The annual Vietnam Golden Ball Awards honors the best Vietnamese football players of the year. The awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious trophies for Vietnamese football. A walk supports Agent Orange victims

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh