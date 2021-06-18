Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper honored at award ceremony of HCMC Press Awards 2021

At the ceremony honoring award-wining articles of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper at the 39th HCMC Press Awards 2021

Attending at the event were Standing Deputy Head of the Department of Propaganda and Training of the HCMC Party Committee,Le Van Minh; Director of the Department of Informationa and Communication, Lam Dinh Thang; Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association, Tran Trong Dung; Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association, Nguyen Tan Phong; Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper, journalist Hong Lam; Head of the department of Press and Publication under the Department of Propaganda and Training of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Chien Chinh; Editorial Secretary of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.



The SGGP Newspaper won eight awards, including one first prize, three second prizes, three third prizes and one encouragement prize in the categories of photographic reporting, political commentary, investigation and documentary, interview and group work.

The annual award ceremony of the HCMC Press Awards 2021 has not been held due to the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic. Winners receive prizes at their offices.

Regarding to award-winning articles, Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper, journalist Hong Lam said that the newspaper fouces on strengthening the quality of stories and properly selected submissions for this year’s Press Awards.

The newspaper has aslo made preparations for competition in the next year with more entries than this year, paying attention to the development of various themes and social issues to enhance propagandism of a Party’s newspaper, he added.

Veteran journalist Pham Hoai Nam who won the second prize in the category of political commentary for the article series on negative effects and bad news on social media platforms that can influence users, especially young people said that his stories aim to provide readers a comprehensive view of the subjects and combat it.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh