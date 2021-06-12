Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper scoops 8 prizes at HCMC Press Awards 2021

Journalists of the SGGP Newspaper receive prizes at the HCMC Press Awards 2020. (Photo: SGGP)

The newspaper received one first prize, three second prizes, three third prizes and one encouragement prize in the categories of photographic reporting, political commentary, investigation and documentary, interview and group work.



The organization board also presented other first prizes to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper, HCMC Phap Luat (Law) newspaper and HCMC TV.

Organizers said they received 262 entries in various genres from 18 press agencies that reflected issues of public concern, such as preparations for and the organization of all-level Party congresses in the run up to the 13th National Party Congress, the fight against Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands, prevention measures against corruption, outstanding individuals and organizations.

The annual award ceremony of the HCMC Press Awards 2021 will not be held due to the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic. Winners will receive prizes at their offices.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh