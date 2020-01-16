Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper wins four prizes at Bua Liem Vang Press Award 2019

They included two encouragement prizes, an award for the best work on the protection of the Party's ideological foundations and an award for the best Team.



This year’s Bua Liem Vang honored journalists and their works about Party building with five A prizes, 10 B prizes, 15 C prizes, 25 encouragement prize and two additional awards for the best work on the protection of the Party's ideological foundations and for the best work by an overseas Vietnamese author.

The contest received 1,660 entries from individuals and groups of press units nationwide. Submissions reflect social issues, Party building activities with large-scale movements, the renewal of the political system, corruption prevention and combat.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc honored outstanding contribution of journalists in the renewal process, international integration and country's development.

He asked media agencies nationwide to continue promoting their important role as the voice of the Party, the State, and political, social, professional organizations, as well as a reliable forum for the people.

The award ceremony of the 4th Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer & Sickle) Press Award 2019 takes place on January 15. Journalist Tran Van Nghia represents for the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to receive an award for the best Team. Journalist Nguyen Chien Dung represents for the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper receives an encouragement prize. Journalist Hoai Nam of the Sai Gon Giai Phong receives an encouragement prize. Journalist Quoc Khanh (2nd, R ) of the Sai Gon Giai Phong receives the “Best work on the protection of the Party's ideological foundations” award.





By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh