Saltwater expected to penetrate 100km inland in Mekong Delta

According to the latest recommendations of the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research, the affected localities need urgently save fresh water before February 8 and operate irrigation systems.

Saltwater will penetrate 100km inland in the Mekong Delta



It is necessary to update situation of flows and risks of historical saltwater intrusion to the delta.

Currently, Hydroelectricity in China is still discharging water at low level so the risk of saltwater intrusion in the delta in this month is high.

Last week, saltwater level reached 4‰, penetrating from 34- kilometer to 77- kilometer inland in river mouths in the Mekong Delta.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong ​