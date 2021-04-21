Sand dunes flood into Mui Ne national tourist site

Sand dunes suddenly spilled over the key road from GoldSand Hill Villa Project.

The red sand, silt and floodwater filled all houses, restaurants, two cars and five motorbikes nearby the site.



According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Mui Ne Ward, Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province Mr. Nguyen Van Vu, the functional forces and the investor of the real estate project are urgently overcoming the incident consequence.



The spilled sand incident has occurred at the GoldSand Hill Villa project several times since 2020, causing traffic congestion and damage to properties.

Some photos featuring the spilled sand incident into Mui Ne national tourist site:

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong