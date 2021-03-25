Sawaco launches fundraising to purchase Covid-19 vaccine

The fundraising program contributes to promoting the mutual love, affection and responsibility of the society and Sawaco.

The campaign is expected to last up to March 28 aiming to call for over 4,000 officials and staffs of Sawaco to join hands and share current difficulties with the country in the Covid-19 pandemic control and prevention.On this occasion, Sawaco also called for the union branches of other units to mobilize their staffs and employees to join the meaningful program.After finishing the campaign, all the raising amount will be sent to Chung Mot Tam Long (One United Heart) Fund at Ho Chi Minh City Television.

By Ngoc Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong