The Vietnam National University Development Fund handed out VND70 million to researchers of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology who have made disinfectant Clean and Hand Gel which will kill all the virus for teaching staffs and students.



Research team led by Chairman of the startup club of the University of Science Vu Tan Phat was given VND30 million as the research group has manufactured hand sanitizer and give 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer away to ward off the coronavirus.

The team has also transferred ingredient of hand sanitizer and sponsored silver nano to other organizations which plan to produce hand sanitizer to serve the demand.

Additionally, the fund awarded VND20 million to Dr. Pham Van Hung’s team from the International University’s Bio-Technology Faculty.





