Scientist teams on COVID-19 awarded US$ 5,168 for producing hand sanitiers

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National University Development Fund Associate Professor Nguyen Dinh Tu yesterday said the fund has given VND120 million (US$ 5,168) awards to groups of scientists on COVID-19 who have made hand sanitizers to guard against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19 ).

Bottles of hand sanitizer are made by groups of Vietnamese researchers (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam National University Development Fund handed out VND70 million to researchers of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology who have made disinfectant Clean and Hand Gel which will kill all the virus for teaching staffs and students.
Research team led by Chairman of the startup club of the University of Science Vu Tan Phat was given VND30 million as the research group has manufactured hand sanitizer and give 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer away to ward off the coronavirus.
The team has also transferred ingredient of hand sanitizer and sponsored silver nano to other organizations which plan to produce hand sanitizer to serve the demand.
Additionally, the fund awarded VND20 million to Dr. Pham Van Hung’s team from the International University’s Bio-Technology Faculty.

