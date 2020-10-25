Search and rescue operation at hydropower plant temporarily suspended

The forecast said quick-rising floods and heavy rain will run until October 29. The rescue and search force expects to come back hydropower plant when it stops raining to continue looking for 12 remaining missing persons.

As of October 25, the search and rescue force reported five bodies of workers who were killed by a landslide at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant area in Phong Xuan Commune, Phong Dien District in the central province of Thua Thien Hue on October 12 were found.

Rescuers walk across the Oc stream to go back. (Photo: SGGP) Victims were brought to Military Hospital 268 for ADN testing, said Colonel Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy head of the provincial Traffic Police Department.



Earlier 17 workers were buried by a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant at 0 a.m on October 12. Two of them have been found dead on October 14 and 16 while the other 15 were still missing.

On October 12, the 21-member rescue team of military officials came to the scene of the incident to look for missing people. The rescue team was hit by a landslide on the way of seeking for the workers. Only eight people escaped, while the other 13 were killed.

Carrying body of a victim to hospital



By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh