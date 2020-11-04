  1. National

Search for missing people in Quang Nam landslide halted due to storm Goni

By this evening, the search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing people in Phuoc Son District’s Phuoc Loc Commune in the central coastal province of Quang Nam has been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing storm Goni.

In the early morning on the same day, the search was carried out in spite of bad weather.
The local authorities have asked the SAR force and medical officers of the Military Region 5 (MR5) Command to halt the mission to ensure their safety during severe weather condition.
Residents who are living in mountainous districts and areas at risk of landslide have been moved to safe places. Locals in communes of Phuoc Kim, Phuoc Loc and Phuoc Thanh in Phuoc Son District have been brought to the headquarters of communal people’s committees and village communal houses.
Goni is the 10th storm expected to make landfall over Vietnam this year.
According to the People’s Committee of Phuoc Son District on November 3, 9 bodies of people who were buried by a landslide in the very early morning of October 29 at Phuoc Loc Commune were found, four still missing.

In the early morning of November 4, the search is carried out in spite of bad weather.
Search for missing people in Quang Nam landslide halted due to storm Goni ảnh 2
Locals in Phuoc Kim Commune are brought to the communal People's committee. 
The search and rescue force seeks missing people in Phuoc Loc Commune on November 4.
Search for missing people in Quang Nam landslide halted due to storm Goni ảnh 5
Search for missing people in Quang Nam landslide halted due to storm Goni ảnh 6

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

