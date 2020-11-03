  1. National

Security team for construction project of Long Thanh Airport established

The Dong Nai provincial Police Department on November 2 launched a security team which will serve as a force for ensuring the exploitation of the Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Design of Long Thanh International Airport

The group including 50 members is responsible for inspecting and security ensuring in building restricted areas of the project.
The mobile force is also in charge of preventing public disorder problems and illegal gatherings and riots; monitoring traffic, getting ready for work of twenty-four consecutive hours at key spots around the airport.
Long Thanh International Airport covering on an area of around 5,000 hectares is designed to serve 100 million passengers and 5 tons of cargo a year. It is one of the key national project, aiming at developing the aviation industry and connecting Vietnam with the world.
Dong Nai Province authorities handed over nearly 2,600 hectares of land to the Southern Airport Authority for construction of the Long Thanh airport. Construction of the airfield is expected to be kicked off in the beginning of 2021 and finished late 2025. Total investment for the project is set to cost US$16 billion.

