Seminar marks 50th anniversary of Road 9 - Southern Laos victory

In his opening address, Deputy Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong, who is also head of the steering committee for the event, said the Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 marked the growth of the Vietnamese army in large-scale joint combat, becoming a vivid manifestation of the special combat solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao armies and people.

Over 80 reports from experts and scholars highlighted the victory as an eminent success of the leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo in the war, and a vivid manifestation of the special combat alliance between the Vietnamese and Lao armies and people.

Commenting on the role of the victory in the resistance war and economic development at present, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Quang Tung stressed that, over the past five decades, the value of the victory has always been in the hearts of residents in Quang Tri and those at home and abroad. At present, the military advantage of Road 9 has been tapped by the Governments of Vietnam, Laos and the Greater Mekong Sub-region for the sake of socio-economic development.

The event afforded a chance for the entire Party, people and army to review the heroic fighting tradition of the nation, contributing to nurturing patriotism and the spirit of self-reliance among young Vietnamese today and subsequent generations.

Deputy Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamplus