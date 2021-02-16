Senior leaders offer incenses at Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh Revolution Complex

Amid the solemn ambience, they expressed their deep gratitude to great contributions and sacrifices by President Ho Chi Minh as well as leaders of regional party committees, Central Office for South Vietnam and the Party Committee of Sai Gon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh for the national liberation, construction and defense.



The Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh Revolution Memorial Complex is located in the Cu Chi historical relic site and tunnel complex, built in 2010 and inaugurated in 2015.



Attending the special event were Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, former Member of Politburo and former State President; Mr. Truong Hoa Binh, former Member of Politburo, Standing Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of Politburo, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Member of Politburo, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies; Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council; Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.

Some photos featuring activities of senior leaders at Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh Revolution Memorial Complex:

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of Politburo, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offers incenses. (Photo: Viet Dung)



