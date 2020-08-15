Services held abroad for late Party chief

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPC) and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, laid a wreath in tribute to the late leader at a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in China on August 14.



China’s Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Board of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang also sent flowers to the pay homage to the late Party chief.



Yang Jiechi expressed his deep sympathy over Phieu’s passing and a belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnamese people will turn this grief into strength to gain greater achievements in socialism building.



The Chinese Party, Government, and people attach great importance to the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, and stand ready to work together with their Vietnamese counterparts to promote the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.



Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said the Vietnamese Party, State, and people treasure ties with China and will join the Chinese side in efforts to enhance the bilateral relationship.



On the same day, representatives from many Chinese ministries and agencies along with ambassadors of foreign countries in China visited the Vietnamese Embassy to pay their respects to the late Vietnamese leader.



The condolence book at the embassy will remain open until August 15.



A similar ceremony took place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on the same day, which saw the attendance of Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith, Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly Pany Yathotou, and Lao Deputy Prime Minister Sonesay Siphandone, among others.



Writing in the condolence book, Bounnhang Vorachith said the passing of the former Party chief is a great loss to the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people.



The Party, State, and people of Laos have also lost a comrade and close friend, he said, stressing Phieu’s significant contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



At another ceremony in Cambodia, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Quang Minh praised Phieu’s contributions to the fight against the genocidal regime in Cambodia.



Vice President of the Senate Sim Ka, head of the Inspection Commission of the Cambodian People’s Party Ek Sam Ol, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Eat Sophea, and Chairman of the Cambodian National Assembly’s foreign affairs committee Chheang Vun led delegations to the ceremony.



Services were also held by Vietnamese embassies in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Egypt.



Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 at his home.



Over the course of his more than 70 years of revolutionary activities, comrade Phieu made substantial contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was awarded a Golden Star, an insignia for 70 years of Party membership, and many other Vietnamese and international orders and medals.