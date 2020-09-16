Seven days off for Tet holiday 2021 proposed

As the first option, officers and workers will enjoy five consecutive days off before and after Tet respectively.

The second option for seven- day Tet holidays (Photo: Vietnam+)



Additionally, they will have two extra days off from February 15- 16 (on January 4- 5 of the solar calendar) because January 2nd and 3rd of the lunar calendar (on February 13-14) for Tet holidays fall on Saturday and Sunday.Regarding the second option for seven- day Tet holidays, there are only one day off in February 11 (on December 30 of the solar calendar), four- first days off the first lunar month in 2021 and two extra days off from February 16- 17 because January 2nd and 3rd of the lunar calendar (on February 13-14) fall on Saturday and Sunday.