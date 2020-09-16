  1. National

Seven days off for Tet holiday 2021 proposed

SGGP
The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has just submitted two options for the seven-day Tet (Lunar New Year 2021) holidays to the Prime Minister.

Seven days off for Tet holiday 2021 proposed ảnh 1 The first option for seven- day Tet holidays (Photo: Vietnam+)
As the first option, officers and workers will enjoy five consecutive days off before and after Tet respectively.
Additionally, they will have two extra days off from February 15- 16 (on January 4- 5 of the solar calendar) because January 2nd and 3rd of the lunar calendar (on February 13-14) for Tet holidays fall on Saturday and Sunday. 

Regarding the second option for seven- day Tet holidays, there are only one day off in February 11 (on December 30 of the solar calendar), four- first days off the first lunar month in 2021 and two extra days off from February 16- 17 because January 2nd and 3rd of the lunar calendar (on February 13-14) fall on Saturday and Sunday.
Seven days off for Tet holiday 2021 proposed ảnh 2 The second option for seven- day Tet holidays (Photo: Vietnam+)


By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

