Seven transportation infrastructure projects set to start





The projects included the bypass road of National Highway No. 1 through Tan An City, component 2 under the project of Co Chien Bridge, Thinh Long Bridge, upgrading of the National Highway No.217, Song Chua Bridge, dredging and upgrading Saigon River flow from Binh Loi Railway Bridge to Ben Suc Port, widening the National Highway No.1 through Quang Ngai Province.From now to the end of the year, 25 projects are expected to be exploited, including Mai Dich - Nam Thang Long Viaduct, Lo Te - Rach Soi Road.Among seven projects, there are three North - South expressway projects including the first phase of My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway project converted into public investment form, according to the Ministry of Transport.Some projects are scheduled to start this year but have to delay due to slow progress, notably the route project of Tan Van - Nhon Trach and the road connecting National Highway 91 with the bypass road of Long Xuyen City have just signed loan contracts.Five component investment projects under the form of public - private partnership of the North - South expressway in the Eastern part have also been delayed due to adjustment from international to domestic bidding.

By Bich Quyen-Translated by Huyen Huong