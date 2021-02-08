Many vehicles travel through motorcycle lanes.



Director of the Department of Transport of Tien Giang Province Mr. Tran Van Bon, in case of the traffic congestion through the National Highway No.1 in Tien Giang Province continues to occur, the functional forces will instruct the trucks weighing less than 2.5 tons and passenger buses under 16 seats to travel to Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway.





According to the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, as from the early morning to noon of February 7, severe traffic congestion happened in the National Highway No.1 from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta through Tan Ly Tay Commune in Chau Thanh District, Binh Phu Commune in Cai Lay District and My Duc Tay Commune in Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province.The containers, trucks, passenger buses, etc have been lining up for kilometers, even many vehicles travelled through motorcycle lanes.Mr. Nguyen Van Binh, a bus driver of HCMC – Can Tho City route groaned that he had departed to Can Tho City from HCMC very early morning but he had to wait for over an hour at Tan Ly Tay Commune in Chau Thanh District due to high demand of travel flow from HCMC to the Mekong Delta through Tien Giang Province on the upcoming Tet holiday.The Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway was temporarily opened one-way from Trung Luong to My Thuan from 6AM of February 7 to serve the travel demand five days in advance Tet holiday and the vice versa route will be opened five days after Tet holiday.In order to ensure traffic safety through the Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway, the National Traffic Safety Committee suggested the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province, related agencies and units not to allow vehicles to travel through the expressway at nighttime.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong