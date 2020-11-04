Lately, destructive storms and floods ravaged villages around the Central region of Vietnam, sweeping away roads and submerging classrooms, books and teaching and learning devices. Students lost their books and school supplies.



It takes long time to recover. Present must-do thing is to repair schools and provide teaching and learning equipment as well as books, textbooks to teachers and students so that they can start the academic year soon.

Therefore, SGGP Newspaper has called for donations including textbooks, notebooks, school bags, desks, or learning tools to flood victims. The Newspaper hoped to receive timely supports and practical contributions from readers, agencies, and businesses.

All donations should be sent to the headquarters of the SGGP Newspaper at 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, Ward 5, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City or Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's beneficiary account 31010000231438 at Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, HCMC branch, with content "Tiep suc hoc sinh vung lu mien Trung (Support flood and storm-hit students in Central provinces).

By SGGP - Translated by Anh Quan