SGGP Newspaper donates 6 tons of rice to flood-hit people in Thua Thien- Hue





The rice relief was contributed by SGGP Newspaper together with staffs, soldiers of the above-mentioned border posts and sponsors as part of emergency food assistance program to help the flood-hit people overcome the current difficult period.Through a campaign of calling for donations for flood-affected localities, SGGP Newspaper received 10 tons of rice from Corporation Group Intimex. Earlier, SGGP Newspaper also handed over four ton of rice to poor people affected by recent floods and storms in Phu Loc District, the same province.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong