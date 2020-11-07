  1. National

SGGP Newspaper donates 6 tons of rice to flood-hit people in Thua Thien- Hue

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in cooperation with the Nham Border Guard Post and Hong Van Border Gate Border Post under the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial Border Guard Command yesterday handed over six tons of rice together with cooking oil bottles, sodium glutamate bags and other necessities to 300 ethnic minority families in flood-hit communes of Hong Bac, Hong Thai, Hong Van and Trung Son in A Luoi District, Thua Thien- Hue Province. 

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in cooperation with the Nham Border Guard Post and Hong Van Border Gate Border Post under the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial Border Guard Command hands over six tons of rice to flood-hit people

The rice relief was contributed by SGGP Newspaper together with staffs, soldiers of the above-mentioned border posts and sponsors as part of emergency food assistance program to help the flood-hit people overcome the current difficult period. 

Through a campaign of calling for donations for flood-affected localities, SGGP Newspaper received 10 tons of rice from Corporation Group Intimex. Earlier, SGGP Newspaper also handed over four ton of rice to poor people affected by recent floods and storms in Phu Loc District, the same province.


By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

