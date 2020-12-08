SGGP Newspaper, Grab Vietnam offer US$43 trln to flood-hit residents

The donation was contributed by Grab Company and its users through the fundraising campaign for flood-hit residents in the Central region.Particularly, in addition to VND500 million (US$21,662) donation from Grab Vietnam, Grab users contributed to an additionally VND500 million (US$21,662) via ordering, booking a ride with the code “MIENTRUNG”, redeeming Grabreward points and transfer directly money via e-wallet Moca.Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Ms. Phan Kieu Thanh Huong raised practical support of Grab and its users and she stressed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City would continue to accompany with SGGP Newspaper and Grab Company in the fundraising programs for poor people in the upcoming time.Through the mobilization campaign “The Central region still has storms and floods, we still join hands”, Grab users had also contributed VND200 million (US$8,600).

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong