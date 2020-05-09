Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the South-central Province of Binh Thuan today said that he received $45,000 compensation from Filipino freighter WHITE TOMONY.



As Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper's article, Phuong’s vessel was hit on May 1. his vessel sank and six crew jumped overboard and were rescued by a fishing boat owned by fisherman Dang Thai Minh .

The cargo ship didn’t stop after collision but sailed away. Crew of BTh 85097 identified hit and run ship as WHITE TOMONY, Filipino freighter.

State competent agencies have worked together to trace the foreign vessel which hit Vietnamese fishing boat, said the province steering board for natural disaster and rescue.





By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan