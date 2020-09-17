Site clearance for North-South highway must be accelerated: PM

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the Ministry of Transport and local administrations along the national highway to accelerate site clearance of major projects such as Long Thanh International Airport, My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway, Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, urban railway projects and other projects.



For projects which are parts of the North-South Project in the East, PM’s dispatch clearly stated that site handover must reach 91.1 percent by end of August. Without determined behaviors, local administrations hardly complete site clearance in the third quarter especially to these localities with completion rate below 90 percent.

Worse, progress of resettled block construction is slow just achieving 44 percent of total work while removal proportion of infrastructure is at 9 percent.

Accordingly, the PM requested people’s committees in localities where the project goes through to work closely with state-owned power giant Vietnam Electricity (EVN) , Vietnam’s state-run telcoms VNPT, and Military-run telecoms group Viettel in site clearance for the national highway with attention to construction of resettled blocks and removal of electricity lines, water piples and cable lines.

For Long Thanh International Airport project, the PM ordered the People’s Committee in the Southern Province of Dong Nai to focus on removing hiccups along the way in a bid to clear all lands for construction of the airport in the first phase this year and for the second phase in the second quarter of 2021.

Local administrations in the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long were asked to speed up site clearance so that the groundbreaking ceremony of the My Thuan – Can Tho expressway will be held in December, 2020.

The Ministry of Transport was assigned to coordinate with local administrations and provide money during site clearance.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan