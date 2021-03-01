Site handover for North-South Expressway construction behind schedule

As the plan, the entire site of 11 component projects must be handed over in 2020, but up to now, 13 localities affected by these projects have just handed over around 624.4 out of 652.92 kilometers, accounting for 95.6 percent.



That was due to difficulties in resettlement and removal of technical infrastructures for sub-projects of the North-South Expressway project.

Amidst this situation, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The requested relevant units to focus on solving difficulties in site clearance for the project. In addition, investors and project management units must report specific proposals along with difficulties of each project to the leaders of the Ministry of Transport and localities to handle.

Out of the six ongoing public investment component projects, three projects namely Mai Son – National Highway 45, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay have been relatively in good progress. Projects of Cam Lo - La Son, My Thuan 2 Bridge need to speed up the construction progress.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong