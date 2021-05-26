Soc Trang declares emergency landslide situation in Hau River’s islets

Many dikes in islets and riversides are in serious landslide

Amidst the warning above, the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province required the People’s Committee of Ke Sach District to keep a close watch on the situation, coordinate with relevant authorities to zone out and install the warning signs along with dangerous erosion areas and landslide-prone ones, raise public awareness of the danger and urgently evacuate people, especially children and the elderly and property to safer places.

Landslides have happened deeply into concrete roads and households in Xuan Hoa Commune, Ke Sach District.



From the beginning of 2021 until now, there have been 13 sections of embankment erosion with a total length of 525 meters, and many dikes on Hau River have been eroded with a total length of 714 meters and total damage was estimated at over VND7 billion (US$303 million).

Accordingly, the emergency landslide situation was alerted for the islets on Hau River, including My Phuoc Islet in Nhon My Commune, An Tan and An Cong Islets in An Lac Tay Commune, the riverside of Phung An Canal.In recent years, the landslides have become worse in Ke Sach District, with an average erosion rate of about two kilometers per year. Landslides have happened deeply into concrete roads and fruit gardens from three to ten meters.

