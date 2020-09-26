Soc Trang Province starts work on US$246 million wind power plant project





This is the large-scale wind power project of Soc Trang Province with total investment of VND5,700 billion (US$246 million) for the two phases of construction.The plant has an area of 3,100 hectares of land with total design capacity of 120MW.Accordingly, Xuan Cau Company Limited (Xuan Cau Holdings) is the investor of the wind power plant project.Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of Soc Trang Provincial People's Committee Mr. Lam Hoang Nghiep said that the wind power plant No. 7 will not only bring great and sustainable benefits in all fields but also ensure the balance of power sources for the Mekong Delta region, contributing to strategy of the regional economic reconstruction.Additionally, it is expected to be a good solution for anti-climate change and local socio-economic development.Currently, Soc Trang Province has 21 wind power projects prioritizing investment attraction in the period of 2017-2020.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong