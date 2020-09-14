Social distancing rule for public transport vehicles from Da Nang removed





However, the Ministry of Transport required transportation businesses and passengers to continue to wear facial masks properly at the airports, train stations, wharves, bus stations, etc and on vehicles during the journey.Besides that, passengers are requested to perform medical declaration in advance the trip and are encouraged to set up and open the Bluezone Apps.In addition, travelers are recommended to regularly wash their hands with soap or hand sanitizers, have their body temperature checked and to restrict the communication and eating on public transport vehicles.All the vehicles must be sprayed with disinfectants before and after the journey.

By Bich Quyen– Translated by Huyen Huong