Socio-economic, State budget issues under focus at NA on June 15

The debate is broadcast live by national television and radio and on the NA television channel.



During the previous discussion of the issues on June 13, most opinions approved the Government’s report on the matters and the verification reports of the NA’s Economic and Finance-Budget Committees, especially the assessment of the state management and operation and COVID-19 prevention and control work. They said that the reports had fully reflected the achievements the country has obtained as well as challenges facing the country, and proposed solutions for economic recovery.



Regarding solutions and tasks for the remaining months of the year, deputies agreed with the nine groups of solutions for socio-economic recovery and development outlined in the Government's report.



To maintain the achievements, they suggested effectively implementing such measures as facilitating production and business to promote growth; combating corruption, wastefulness; improving the quality of vocational training and high-quality human resources; enhancing the effectiveness of judicial work and law enforcement; devising support policies for education-training establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in rural areas; focusing on forest protection and development, and promoting domestic tourism.