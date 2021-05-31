Solutions sought to promote sustainable growth of Ly Son island

A view of Ly Son island



Tran Huu Vy, Director of the GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Centre, said that Ly Son is an outpost island with beautiful natural landscapes thanks to the perfect combination of mountain and sea.

The island has strong potential in sea-based economic development, said Vy, stressing the need for the island to growth in the direction of sustainability with ensured livelihood for local residents, preserved cultural identity, suitable use of natural resources and protected environment.

Mentioning the promotion of marine biodiversity in the island, Dr. Nguyen Van Long from the Institute of Oceanography under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology held that in recent years, the strong and unplanned growth of a number of economic sectors have harmed the ecology balance, natural landscape and the living environment of many aquatic species.

The over-exploitation of coral sand and aquatic farming activities, along with the plastic pollution are among reasons behind the problem, he said, adding that waterway traffic works and the formation of fishing vessel wharfs have also caused difficulties in managing and handling maritime violations.

He stressed the need to continue strengthening communications to raise public awareness of environmental protecting, while seeking ways to improve locals’ livelihood, increasing patrol to handle violations to maritime reservation and promoting financial solutions.

Meanwhile, Bui Thi Thu Hien from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Vietnam said that in the near future, the engagement of businesses in operating small-scaled natural reserves can be key to successfully protect the ecosystems of forest, coral reef, sea grass, and mangrove forest.

At the event, the business circle, scientists and managers discussed a number of issues related to the ensuring of balance between economic development and natural reservation, as well as the support to enterprises in investing in the field as well as the ensuring of legal responsibility of State agencies and businesses.

Experts also gave recommendations and effective measures for the sustainable development of Ly Son island, including the enhancing of the efficiency of management and use of software in biodiversity and natural resources preservation, the adjustments of planning, as well as the establishment and operation of aquatic varieties reservation areas, the combination of conservation and eco-tourism, and the development of environmentally-friendly recovery models.