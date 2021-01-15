Some sections of HCMC- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway to be expanded to 8 lanes

As for the upgrade and expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway, MoT assigned Cuu Long Corporation for studying and serving the traffic connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport in particular and developments of the Southern key economic region in general.Based on the research results, the section from An Phu intersection to Long Thanh intersection needs to be widened into eight lanes while the remaining sections have a design of four lanes for vehicles by 2025.Regarding the Dong Nai - Lam Dong Expressway, the project is currently divided into three sub-projects including the sections of Dau Giay - Tan Phu, Tan Phu - Bao Loc and Bao Loc - Lien Khuong.The Ministry of Transport assigned Thang Long Project Management Board for the preparedness of pre-feasibility study reports for these projects to carry out the investment preparation in accordance with the regulations which is expected to start in the medium-term public investment plan of 2021-2025.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong