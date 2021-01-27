South- Central fishermen enjoy bumper tuna fish catch

In these days, tens of fishing boats with boatload of tuna have been anchoring in Hon Ro Port.



After 20 days of fishing offshore, two boats of fisherman Duong Teo caught more than five tons of tuna.

Presently, price of the fish is fluctuating from VND90,000 - VND115,000 per kilogram increasing by VND10,000 a kilogram against the prior month. The fisherman got profit of VND300 million excluding expenditure.

A representative from an enterprise buying tuna in Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa Province said that this month, fishermen have caught more tuna than months before. Moreover, quality of the fish is quite good. Therefore, a tuna with weight of 30 kg up fetches VND115,000 per kilogram.

According to management board of Hon Ro Port, tens of fishing boats have enjoyed the bumper tuna fish catch in early days of the new year.

By Van Ngoc - Translated by Anh Quan