Southern lottery firms to stop issuing lottery tickets for 15 days

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



According to the Southern Lottery Council, the strict rule follows the social distancing regulations in Ho Chi Minh City under Government Directive 16, contributing to reducing the risk of pandemic spread in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities amid the current Covid-19 surges.



However, it is likely to hugely affect the business activities of the lottery firms as well as income of lottery sellers and street vendors.

By Tuan Quang-Translated by Huyen Huong